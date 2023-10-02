PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A long-time Pine Bluff Arsenal employee was recently honored by the U.S. Army for his service.

Larry Wright had been deputy to the commander at Pine Bluff Arsenal, its top civilian position, for 20 years prior to his retirement. He was inducted into the U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command Ammunition Hall of Fame in a Sept. 12 ceremony.

The ceremony was held at Joint Munitions Command Headquarters at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. Wright received his award from the current deputy to the commander Roch Byrne at the Arsenal’s headquarters.

Wright worked at the arsenal for 37 years, beginning as an engineering student trainee before climbing the ladder to become deputy to the commander.

He continues to work as a consultant for the city of White Hall.