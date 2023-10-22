LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Central Arkansas PrideFest brunch took place Sunday afternoon at the Clinton Presidential Center.

The event was sponsored by the non-profit group Central Arkansas Pride who held a parade in North Little Rock on Saturday.

Among the guests were former NFL player and LGBTQ+ advocate Esera Tuaolo and R&B singer Lillie McCloud.

“It’s such an honor to be here today to be presenting at the Clinton Presidential Library,” Tuaolo said. “It’s a dream come true, and not only a dream come true but a historic moment for Arkansas Pride, and I’m so proud to be a part of it.”

Tuaolo came out after retiring from the NFL in 2002. He is founder of the organization Hate is Wrong.