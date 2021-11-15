Former Lonoke County deputy accused in the shooting of Hunter Brittan pleads not guilty in court

LONOKE, Ar. — Former Lonoke County Deputy Michael Davis pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

Davis is facing a manslaughter charge in connection to the death of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain after authorities say Davis shot the teen during a traffic stop in June.

It was quiet in the Lonoke County Court courtroom as Davis kept his head down for the short time inside.

Meanwhile, you could hear chants ‘Justice for Hunter’ from outside the courthouse. More than 30 people showed up to pay tribute with signs and shirts in honor of Brittain.

Hunter’s aunt said she wasn’t prepared to see the man who stands accused of killing her nephew.

“We’re not giving up, we are here and we want everyone to hear. This isn’t just happening to Hunter, this has happened in the past, happened to others, it needs to stop,” Aunt, Mary Robertson -Brittain said.

She did say she was overwhelmed by the amount of support from everyone who was there Monday.

“I don’t think he would’ve ever imagined that he would have the love and support from people from all over to be here for him,” Robertson -Brittain said.

There will be a status hearing on January 24th. The pre-trial will be March 14th and the Jury trial will be from March 15-18.