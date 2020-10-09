Former Little Rock assistant police chief re-files lawsuit towards Chief Keith Humphrey

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former Little Rock assistant police chief Alice fulk re-filed her lawsuit against Chief Keith Humphrey today — and in this one claims he forced her termination. 

Fulk and Officer Cristina Plummer first tried to sue the Chief earlier this year, saying he retaliated against them and created a hostile work environment. 

Last week a judge ruled the suit needed to show more proof, or it would be thrown out. 

Also today a Pulaski County judge decided another lawsuit against Chief Humphrey can move forward. 

This one involves assistant police chief heyward finks and two other officers. 

They’re also suing claiming retaliation and a hostile work environment. 

The judge today also ordered the police department to release personnel records to Finks, saying withholding those documents is illegal. 

