Former Jefferson County Sheriff dies at the age of 80

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – The former Jefferson County Sheriff Edward Lewis “Boe” Fontaine died on Sunday after a battle with COVID-19 at the age of 80.

Sheriff Fontaine started his career in 1980 with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy sheriff with the uniformed patrol division. He rose through the ranks and ultimately became the 30th Jefferson County Sheriff serving from 1999 until 2006.

Sheriff Fontaine also served as a Commissioner on the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training after being appointed by then Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee in 2001.

LATEST POSTS: