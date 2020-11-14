Former Harding student, Botham Jean, honored with mural in downtown Searcy

SEARCY, Ark.—A new mural shines bright in downtown Searcy, honoring former Harding University student, Botham Jean.

Jean was shot and killed in his home by an off-duty Dallas police officer in September 2018.

His killer, Amber Guyger, was sentenced by a Texas jury to ten years in prison.

A current student at the university is now making sure his story is never forgotten.

“When he walked into a room, literally the room lit up because of who he was and the joy that he carried,” said Nathan Mayes.

For the past four days, Mayes has worked on a mural of Jean’s profile that can be seen in ‘Art Ally’ off Race Street.

“I strive to be like this guy,” said Mayes. “He loved Harding and he was a student here. This town meant so much to him.”

The mural includes a picture of Jean surrounded by his favorite bible verse, along with hashtags that read ‘#blacklivesmatter,’ and ‘#BeLikeBo.’

Mayes hopes this the mural will serve as a reminder to those who pass by of what Jean went through and that there is still work to be done.

“Whatever they feel if they know the story– they should be sad, they should be angry, there’s a lot of emotion that plays into his story,” said Mayes. “Something needed to be here in remembrance of him.”