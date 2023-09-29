LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former First Lady Hillary Clinton will be in Little Rock to speak in a lecture series Friday evening.

Clinton will a speaker on the next installment of the Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture Series, along with Harvard professor Robert D. Putnam, and filmmakers Pete and Rebecca Davis. The event will be held at the Robinson Center at 6 p.m.

According to the Clinton Foundation, the lecture series will discuss “Join or Die,” a new documentary on the importance of being civically involved and how that can impact the fate of America.

The free event is currently at capacity. Anyone interested in attending can register for the in-person waitlist or to join the live stream at ClintonFoundation.org.