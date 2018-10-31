Former EMS Director Sentenced To House Arrest Seen At State Fair, Re-Arrested Video

YELL COUNTY, Ark. - Yell County EMS employees are reacting to the former director, Sidney Ward, being arrested again.

Ward and his wife, Donna Ward, were originally arrested in 2016 after an audit found nearly $700,000 was missing from the Yell County EMS budget. They pleaded guilty earlier this summer. Sidney Ward was sentenced to six months house arrest.

He was taken into custody again because he left his home. According to court documents, he was seen at the Arkansas State Fair this summer while he was supposed to be on home detention.

Teshia Reddin, the current EMS director and Michael Mitchell, a supervisor, aren't surprised Ward was taken into custody after he was seen in various locations.

"He's been seen at a wedding in Oklahoma, his daughter-in-laws wedding. He's been seen at Burger King in Dardanelle," Mitchell said.

Pictures show he was also spotted at the Arkansas State Fair. According to court documents, that's why a warrant was issued.

In June, he was sentenced to six-months home detention after he and his wife pleaded guilty to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the ambulance service.

"Look what he got away with. A slap on the wrist and house arrest," Mitchell said.

The future of what's next for this department is still up in the air now.

"It's very, very sad that it's come to this," Reddin said.

They say their level of care for the people of Yell County is the same and they hope the saga with the Wards ends soon.

"It's getting harder and harder everyday because you don't know what's going to happen," Mitchell said.

Ward was given a $35,000 cash bond. At last check, he was still in jail. He will be in court Thursday.