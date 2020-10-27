Former Drew Co. Emergency Management Director pleads guilty to stealing money

DREW COUNTY, Ark.- The former Drew County Emergency Management Director has pleaded guilty to stealing money.

On Monday, Steven Stain changed his plea to guilty and was given 36 months of probation for breaking and entering and 12 months probation for theft. Those will run concurrently.

According to court records, surveillance video shows Stain taking $1,000 during two nights of basketball games in February.

He was charged in July.

