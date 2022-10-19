RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Former Arkansas Tech University campus ambassador Jerry Charles Young I has died after serving nine years at the university.

ATU officials said that Jerry the Bulldog died from natural causes Tuesday afternoon. He was 9 years old.

Jerry the Bulldog was born July 17, 2013, in Oklahoma. He came to Arkansas in September 2013. After meeting with school officials, he was introduced as the campus ambassador Oct. 26, 2013.

By becoming the ambassador, school officials said that Jerry restored a ATU tradition that had been lost for 76 years.

As the campus ambassador, school officials said that Jerry brought the tradition back by attending campus events, alumni gatherings and making hundreds of appearances through the years.

School officials announced his retirement in September. Jerry Charles Young II took office as the new campus ambassador Oct. 1.

ATU official and co-caretaker of Jerry, Sam Strasner, said that the Jerry showed determination until the end, despite his troubles.

“He displayed his trademark determination until the very end, battling cancer while simultaneously training his successor,” Strasner said.

Strasner also thanked the Russellville Animal Clinic and Betsy and Noel Snyder at Creature Comforts Boarding and Daycare for the care provided to Jerry the Bulldog.

To donate to the ATU Jerry the Bulldog campus ambassador fund through the ATU Foundation, visit ATUAlumni.com.