FORDYCE, Ark. – Officials with the Fordyce School District announced Tuesday that schools will have an Alternate Method of Instruction day Wednesday due to threats they say were received through a fake Snapchat account.

After communicating with law enforcement and school board members, Fordyce School District Superintendent Judy Hubbell said the decision was made to give law enforcement an entire day to investigate and ensure a safe return to school on Thursday.

Hubbell noted that local law enforcement has been in contact with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to help track down the source of the threats.

Hubbell asks anyone with information on the source of the threats to contact school officials, local law enforcement or the FBI.