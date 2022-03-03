FORDYCE, Ark – The Fordyce School Board voted on a “Modified Expulsion” for a student in the district after a graphic video causes uproar from parents and students.

The video taken in what looks to be a school locker room shows student A punching, choking, and kicking student B. Student B eventually falls unconscious.

“It was disgusting honestly,” said a family member of student B who wanted to remain anonymous.

“Well of course we were horrified, we did not know this fight occurred until it was on social media,” said Fordyce Superintendent Dr. Judy Hubbell.

The school district says disciplinary action was taken for student A earlier in the week. The punishment continued in a hearing Thursday night.

The superintendent says details of the student’s punishment are confidential per district and federal rules.

The school board did tell parents and community members student A would be placed on “modified expulsion.” Details on what that entails were left out.

“I don’t feel like this baby got justice tonight,” said Brandie Bulliner who lives in Fordyce.

Bulliner says she doesn’t believe a ‘modified expulsion’ is enough and says she still has questions unanswered.

“We really didn’t get an understanding of what’s going to happen to this boy outside of school,” said Bulliner.

Other parents say they have questions regarding the incident itself.

“Where was the supervision? To me that’s negligence,” said another parent who wanted to remain anonymous.

When asked about supervision in the locker room at the time of the incident, Superintendent Dr. Judy Hubbell responded, “there are some privacy issues there.”

She did however say the district would work on better addressing supervision in the future.

The superintendent says she has also made plans with the Martin Luther King Commission to bring an anti-bullying program to the district.

The district would not comment on any past or present disciplinary action for student B.