For those at home: Recommended listening from the U of A Clinton School of Public Service

SEARCY, Ark. -- A Harding University student is the first person to test positive for COVID-19 in White County.

Emily Davis is currently in quarantine at her home after learning her diagnosis Monday.

She says she initially went to the doctor thinking she had the flu or strep throat.

“I started getting hot flashes, develop a fever, and very hard to breathe. That’s one of the symptoms that scared me to get tested in the first place,” Davis explained.