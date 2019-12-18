Football players commit to Arkansas schools on National Signing Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Dozens of high school athletes have decided to play their college careers in the Natural State.
The football early signing period kicked off Wednesday morning for teams across the state.
On social media accounts and website, schools shared news on the players being welcomed to their rosters.
Here’s the list (check back for updates):
Arkansas Razorbacks signees
Dominique Johnson, Running back from Crowley, Texas
Kelin Burrle, Linebacker from Harvey, La.
A-State Red Wolves signees
Ahmad Adams LB 6-1 220 Fr. Bryant, Ark./Bryant HS
Leroy Deshazor WR 6-2 195 r-Jr. Lakeland, FL/College of the Canyons (Calif.)
Fred Hervey LB 5-11 215 Jr. Charleston, Miss./East Mississippi CC
Jarrett Horst OL 6-6 305 Jr. Middleton, Wis./Ellsworth (Iowa) CC
Kyle Kelly OL 6-6 245 Fr. Shawnee, Kan./Mill Valley HS
Quinton Lee DL 6-4 255 Jr. Lee’s Summit, Mo./NE Oklahoma A&M College
Tristan Mattson K 6-2 170 r-Fr. Clarkston, Mich./Clarkston HS
Brett Nezat QB 6-5 224 Fr. Saraland, Ala./Saraland HS
Vidal Scott DL 6-2 295 Jr. Pensacola, Fla./Hinds (Miss.) CC
Anthony Switzer DB 6-0 190 So. Marion, Ark./Marion HS
Trevian Thomas DB 6-0 177 Fr. Americus, Ga./Americus Sumter Co. South
Israel Whitmore LB 6-2 220 Fr. Ackerman, Miss./Choctaw County HS
Austin Woods OL 6-6 265 Fr. Cleveland, Okla./Verdigris HS
University of Central Arkansas
Kameryn Cuevas – Kilgore College (Texas)
Deuce Wise – Fort Smith Northside
Justin Keijers – Coffeyville Community College (Kansas)
William Mayo – Sylvan Hills
Jalen Bedell – Co-Lin Community College (Mississippi)
Derek Haupt – Dr Phillips High School (Florida)
