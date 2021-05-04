Food Truck Friday: Week 4 features 4 local businesses on May 7

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Simmons Bank Arena announced Tuesday four food trucks will be featured Friday, May 7 for Food Truck Friday.

This week’s featured food trucks include Riverside Grocery, Smoke Beast BBQ, The Boil and Our Mobile Kitchen.

Food Truck Friday will happen from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Simmons Bank Arena VIP parking lot, which is located on the south side of the building beside Interstate 30.

It is a social-distanced event and face coverings are required.

For more information on the event, visit Simmons Bank Arena’s website.