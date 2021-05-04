Food Truck Friday: Week 4 features 4 local businesses on May 7

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Simmons Bank Arena announced Tuesday four food trucks will be featured Friday, May 7 for Food Truck Friday.

This week’s featured food trucks include Riverside Grocery, Smoke Beast BBQ, The Boil and Our Mobile Kitchen.

Food Truck Friday will happen from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Simmons Bank Arena VIP parking lot, which is located on the south side of the building beside Interstate 30.

It is a social-distanced event and face coverings are required.

For more information on the event, visit Simmons Bank Arena’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Contests