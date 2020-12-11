Food for the Holidays: Woman unsure where her Christmas meal will come from

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- With the holidays being uncertain times, many don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

Beverly Grays says she is unsure what her Christmas meal will be, because she won’t get food stamps until the actual holiday, when most stories will be closed. Her biggest worry though is providing for her grandkids as the holiday approaches.

Grays has been known as the rock of the family, but things have been twice as hard since she lost her job back in March.

She hopes to have something like a usual Christmas dinner. She says she doesn’t know exactly what she will do right now, but she will continue praying, which is the thing that has kept her standing strong.

LATEST POSTS: