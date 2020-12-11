Food for the Holidays telethon raises over $73,000 for the Arkansas Food Bank

Local News

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A huge “Thank You” goes out to everyone who donated in giving more than $73,000 toward the Food for the Holidays telethon.

Because of your generosity there will be enough to provide over 365 thousand meals for people right here in Arkansas.

The telethon had many amazing sponsors including Red River Auto Group, Walmart, Kroger, Kimberley Clark, Windstream, and the many other caring individuals who made an impact on the people of the state they love.

