HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Antique aircraft and barbecue will be on tap in Hot Springs in May.

The second annual Bombers and Barbecue celebration will be happening on May 12 and 13 at the Hot Springs Airport.

Event officials said it will feature a free concert from country music artist Matt Stell, display aircraft, an air show and plenty of barbecue on May 13.

On May 12, the historic DC-3 aircraft, Flagship Detroit will be on display for free tours and paid rides. Annual $100 memberships in the Flagship Detroit Foundation will get members a ride on the plane.

Also, an aerial show will be provided by the North Little Rock-based Bulldog Formation Flight Team.

“These aviators fly Vans RV aircraft and perform breathtaking formations while trailing thick white smoke,” event coordinator Kim Weatherford said. “It will be spectacular.”

Officials provided a schedule of the event.

Friday, May 12

Free tours of the Flagship Detroit – 1 p.m to 4:30 p.m.

Rides on the Flagship Detroit – 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Gates open at 8 a.m.

Kid Zone/Food Vendors

Backyard BBQ Competition – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Classic Car Show – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free tours of the Flagship Detroit – 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Rides on the Flagship Detroit – 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Bulldog Air Show – 2 p.m.

Baggo tournament at noon

Matt Stell concert – 8 p.m.

For more information on the event, visit HotSprings.org.