Flu shot clinics get underway Tuesday at LRSD

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Flu clinics get underway at the Little Rock School District beginning Tuesday, October 1, 2019, starting at 9 a.m. at Booker Arts Magnet Elementary, 2016 Barber St., and 12:30 p.m. at Gibbs Magnet Elementary, 1115 W. 16th Street.

LRSD is hosting the clinics in conjunction with the Arkansas Department of Health, which created a seasonal flu vaccine application to allow parents and students 18 years of age and over to register their children and themselves for a seasonal flu shot at any Arkansas public school. This application will speed up the registration process for the public school flu clinic.

The schedule for the LRSD clinics as well as a link to the application are found here.

Members of the media interested in visiting a flu clinic are requested to contact Pamela Smith: Pamela.Smith@lrsd.org or 501-539-0224.