Flu outbreak closes Fordyce schools

Posted: / Updated:

Fordyce School District logo from Facebook page on Jan. 23, 2020.

FORDYCE, Ark. – Local schools are closing on Monday due to an outbreak of flu.

The Fordyce School District made the announcement on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

