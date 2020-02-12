Flu deaths rise to 46 in Arkansas for 2019-2020 season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Health reports 10 people have died from the flu within the last week.

According to the weekly flu report released Wednesday, 46 Arkansans have died from the flu this season.

According to the report, two of the victims were 45-64 years old and eight victims were 65 years old and older.

ADH reported 36 schools and/or districts have closed briefly due to the flu so far this season.

The average school absenteeism rate last week was 8.4 percent among public schools, according to the report.

To read the report, click here.