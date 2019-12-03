Flu deaths in Arkansas climb to 6

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Flu season deaths for 2019 now total six in Arkansas.

That’s according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s flu report for the week ending Nov. 30, which was released on Tuesday afternoon.

Report Key Points:

• For Week 48, Arkansas reported “Local” activity to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for geographic spread of influenza, and “Moderate” or 7 out of 10 for ILI intensity.

• Since September 29, 2019, 1,881 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 200 positive tests reported this week. Please note that reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state.

• Among flu antigen tests this season that can distinguish between influenza A and B virus types, 59 percent were influenza A, and 41 percent were influenza B.

• There were 28 positive PCR flu tests from private labs this week: 13 tested positive for influenza A, 14 tested positive for influenza B and 1 tested positive for both A and B. At the ADH lab, 1 tested positive for influenza B subtype Victoria; no samples tested negative for influenza this week.

• About 3.3 percent of patients visiting emergency rooms this week were there for ILI (Syndromic Surveillance). About 3.9 percent of outpatient visits were for ILI (ILINet sentinel providers).

Click here to read the latest Weekly Flu Report.

