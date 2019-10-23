Flu cases in Arkansas minimal

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The state’s flu report for the week ending Oct. 19 shows influenza in Arkansas remains minimal.

The Arkansas Department of Health released its weekly flu report on Wednesday morning with these key points:

• For Week 42, Arkansas reported “Sporadic” activity to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for geographic spread of influenza, and “Minimal” or 3 out of 10 for ILI intensity.

• Since September 29, 2019 there have been 333 positive influenza tests reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 90 positive tests reported this week. Reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state.

• Among flu antigen tests that can distinguish between influenza A and B virus types, 74 percent were influenza A, and 26 percent were influenza B.

• There were 9 positive PCR flu tests from private labs this week: 6 tested positive for influenza A and 3 tested positive for influenza B. At the ADH lab, 1 tested positive for influenza A subtype H3N2, 3 samples tested negative for influenza this week.

• To date, no influenza-related deaths have been reported in Arkansas this flu season.

Click here to read the full report.

