Flooding impacting riverside businesses

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Some businesses here have packed up and moved out and are working remotely but for others live Nativ, that's not an option.

Even though it required a kayak to open the front doors this morning, the owners are making it work.

They have online and statewide orders to fill that they say are taking longer than usual simply because of delivery difficulties.

Products they can usually get in a day are taking a week.

Fortunately, many of the insides of these buildings are not taking on water, so they're able to work inside and make adjustments.

"Even with our brand, you know a lot of it has to do with getting on the water and getting out in nature and sometimes nature can get a little rowdy! And it's definitely done that over the last week or two."

Delivery trucks can't make it down here so any business filling online orders are having to take and receive products directly to shipping companies.