Flooding forces people from homes in NLR: ‘It's just really, really bad' Video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The rising Arkansas River has crept into a North Little Rock neighborhood and forced some people from their homes.

On Monday, sections of the Willow Beach area remained barricaded and several front yards blended in with Willow Beach Lake.

"It is just really, really bad," Larry Campbell says.

Campbell says four inches of water filled his home over the weekend. By Monday, the water appeared to have risen another four inches. Every room in his home was filled with water.

"It's going to be a lot of work getting it back, but we'll do that. We'll get it back."

Just a few doors down, conditions weren't quite as bad.

"It has affected so many of our neighbors though," Mary Edwards says.

Edwards, 86, and her 88-year-old husband remained grateful that water had not invaded their property. The couple's backyard garden was thriving, despite a few soggy sections.

The Edwards family tells us several neighbors and friends have routinely stopped by to offer help and check on them.

"It's a beautiful thing to see. Just little kids," Mary says.

"That's really what gets me because I'm an old school teacher, and they're kindness has been overwhelming to me."

Meanwhile, several other neighbors in the Willow Beach community of North Little Rock appeared to have evacuated. Some homes had piles of dirt out front, as if makeshift levees were created ahead of the record flood. Other homes had water pumps echoing loudly through the streets.

More than a dozen streets in North Little Rock remained closed on Monday due to flooding.

The North Little Rock Community Center has opened up as a shelter for people displaced because of the flooding.