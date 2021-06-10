Flooding continues in many parts of Arkansas already saturated by multi-day rains

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Weather Service says they are still receiving flooding reports Thursday as rain continues to saturate the Natural State.

Many of the places listed as flash flood reports have already had flooding this week.

In Lincoln County, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said Highway 293 was closed due to high water Thursday morning. According to local law enforcement, Nantucket Road is inundated with water.

The Desha County Office of Emergency Management reports there is still widespread flooding across the county. According to the Office of Emergency Management, runoff from the northern and central parts of the county is now inundating farms in the southern part of the county that do not usually flood.

The Desha County emergency manager said the wall of an irrigation canal was breached with water from the canal flooding surrounding farmland.

In Drew County, law enforcement officials say roads in and near the Rose Hill community are flooded. Law enforcement also reported the community of Florence is flooded and multiple people across the northeastern part of the county were forced to boat out of flooded areas.

Flash Flooding Safety:

What do you do when flash flooding is possible or already occurring? Follow these guidelines or click HERE:

Move to higher ground quickly

Don’t try to pass roadways with standing or flowing water

Stay away from flood-prone areas like near streams, creeks, culverts, rivers, drainage ditches

Stay out of floodwaters

Be especially cautious at night when it’s harder to see

