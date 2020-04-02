Flood Warning on the White River

The White River from Augusta to Clarendon and down to St. Charles is under a Flood Warning until further notice.



At 10:00, Thursday morning, the White River at Augusta was at 32.34′. Flood stage is 26.0′. Thousands of acres of cropland and farm roads are flooded in White and Woodruff counties. Water is isolating homes and camps along the river in White and Woodruff counties. The river is near a crest of 32.4′. It will hold that crest through Friday. The Cache River at Patterson in central Woodruff County has also reached flood stage (9.0′). It is expected to stay between 10.5′ and 11.0′ through next Tuesday.

At 10:00, Thursday morning, the White River at Clarendon was 28.6′. Flood stage is 26.0′. Flooding of cropland and timber areas is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in Lower Maddox Bay area on AR Hwy 146 south of Clarendon are impassible. The river is expected to hold steady at a crest of 28.7′ through Saturday.