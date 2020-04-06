Flood Warning on the Ouachita River at Camden

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Ouachita River at Camden, down to Calion and southward to the Louisiana state line are under a Flood Warning until further notice.

At 10:30 a.m Monday, the level of the Ouachita River at Camden was 28.6 feet. Flood stage for this area of the river is 26.0 feet. Minor flooding is currently occurring and is forecast to continue.

The river is forecast to fall to around 28.0 feet Tuesday afternoon and then drop below flood stage Thursday afternoon.

Sandy Beach Park and portions of the Riverwalk area off of Washington Street are inundated.