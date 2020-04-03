The Arkansas River at Ozark Lock & Dam is nearing Flood Stage. Flood Stage at Ozark is 357′. At 8:00, Friday morning, the stage of the river was 356.5′. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday afternoon and then crest around 357.4′ Sunday afternoon. The river at Ozark is expected to stay at or slightly above flood stage through the middle of next week.
At Flood Stage (357′) minor flooding will affect farm lands and gas fields along and downtstream of the Ozark L&D. North 5th Street in Logan County near Six Mile Levee will start to flood and may cut off access to one nearby residence.
The Arkansas River is not forecasted to reach flood stage at any other measuring station in Arkansas.
Flood Warning on the Arkansas River
