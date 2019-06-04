Flood reaching crest at Toad Suck Lock & Dam Bridge Video

PERRY COUNTY, Ark. - The river in Toad Suck is expected to crest and dozens of families are patiently waiting for the water to recede and start the cleanup process.

People who live there say what used to be about a mile drive to Conway is now extended to 70 miles.

They say it's a challenge when they rely on the bridge to get to jobs, school, even medical care.

One woman whose family evacuated says she's confident the toad suck community will come back stronger than ever and rebuild.

"Everyone's dedicated, stuck together, and we love each other. We are a strong community, and we love each other," says Katie Begley.

At last check, 25 people are staying at a shelter in Conway.

For up to date information, Faulkner County officials are posting daily updates at 1 p.m. on their website and social media accounts.