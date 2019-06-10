Flood damage repairs begin in Toad Suck

TOAD SUCK, Ark. – Flooding along the Arkansas River has receded, and damage is evident in places like Toad Suck.

The locally owned Toad Suck One Stop has been closed for two weeks and is currently undergoing a forced re-model.

“It went from trying to save it mode to re-model mode,” owner Jason Tarantina says.

“We got a lot out before the flood came. We totally took everything out and prepared for that.”

Tarantina says about 20 of his friends and family are pitching in to help make repairs.

The inside of his store is currently empty. Exposed wires circle the building, a waterline of mud scales the doors and a welcome sign hangs as a reminder of the before.

A spot that was once occupied by gas pumps is now filled with dumpsters and work trucks.

“[We] jumped on it as quick as we can and try to get back to business as fast as we can,” Trantina says.

Trantina isn’t sure how much the flooding damages cost his business but says “it’s up there.”

Loyal customers of the small-town shop watched it disappear under water last week. Photos of the scene garnered more than 4,000 shares on Facebook.

Trantina says he hopes to get back to serving the amphibian faithful soon.

“They’re the ones keeping me in business. This community, this county, Faulkner County,” Trantina says.

“If I was sick and miserable at my store I probably wouldn’t be rebuilding. It’s all I’ve ever done; it’s my livelihood.”

He hopes to re-open by July 1.