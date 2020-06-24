Fleet Feet Little Rock hosting 44th Annual Firecracker Fast 5k July 3rd-5th

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Fleet Feet Little Rock will host their 44th Annual Firecracker Fast 5k virtually July 3rd- 5th. Race participants may run/walk any street, path or trail they want to run/walk 3.1 miles/5k on. They will submit their results to Start 2 Finish for bragging rights.

Since we can’t be there to cheer everyone on, and most people in Little Rock utilize the great parks we have here, we will take all profit from this race and donate it to Little Rock Parks and Recreation.

We will be offering prizes, in virtual categories:

We have three firecrackers up for grabs along with Fleet Feet face masks made by Boco Gear and Fleet Feet socks made by Balega to give away. (One Firecracker, a mask and a pair of socks for each prize – although, word on the street is that each registered family member in the most generations pic will win a pair of socks and a mask.)

PRIZE #1 – Best Race Picture (BETTER if you can get it in a Little Rock Park!)

PRIZE #2 – A Picture with the most generations running The Firecracker Fast 5k 2020 (all registered)

PRIZE #3 – A picture showing that you are THE best dressed for the virtual race

Our No Boundaries training group will be running this as their first 5k race. They have trained 8 weeks for this race. Since they are a small group, they will be running it socially distant together.

Registration is $25

Online registration ends on July 5th…So last minute runners/walkers are welcome to join in! The 100% soft spun cotton shirts will be mailed to each participant after the race.

Fleet Feet Little Rock is excited that Start 2 Finish is directing the race again this year.

To learn more about Fleet Feet Little Rock’s Virtual 44th Annual Firecracker Fast 5k, call (501) 221-0017 or stop by the store at 11525 Cantrell Road in Pleasant Ridge Town Center. To sign up to run the race click here.