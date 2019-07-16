Breaking News
Flash flooding emergency in Clark County

Flash flooding emergency in Clark County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Update (7:53 a.m.):

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Arkadelphia Water Utilities reports a water main break early Tuesday morning.

As a precaution, a boil order is now in place for the city of Arkadelphia.

Crews are making repairs.

Original story:

ARKADELPHIA, Ark, – There is a flash flooding emergency in southern Pike and southern Clark Counties.

It remains in effect until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Aaron Nolan and Susanne Brunner spoke with Arkadelphia Fire Chief Jason Hunt on KARK 4 TODAY about what his team has been working on.

We were also LIVE at the Humane Society of Clark County where rising waters took over the building.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss