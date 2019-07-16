Flash flooding emergency in Clark County

Update (7:53 a.m.):

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Arkadelphia Water Utilities reports a water main break early Tuesday morning.

As a precaution, a boil order is now in place for the city of Arkadelphia.

Crews are making repairs.

Original story:

ARKADELPHIA, Ark, – There is a flash flooding emergency in southern Pike and southern Clark Counties.

It remains in effect until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Aaron Nolan and Susanne Brunner spoke with Arkadelphia Fire Chief Jason Hunt on KARK 4 TODAY about what his team has been working on.

We were also LIVE at the Humane Society of Clark County where rising waters took over the building.