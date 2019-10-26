Flash Flood Watch for Parts of Arkansas as Rain Continues into the Weekend

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for all of east Arkansas as well as parts of west/northwest Arkansas until Saturday afternoon as additional rainfall is expected heading into the weekend.

An additional 2-4 inches of rain will be possible across east Arkansas, with 1-2 inches of rain to fall in central Arkansas and less than 1 inch in west Arkansas.

A slow moving front will stalls east of Arkansas tonight as the remnants of Tropical Storm Olga, over the Gulf of Mexico as of Friday afternoon, quickly moves northward along the front.

Olga will become a wave moving along the front after moving inland tonight, enhancing the rainfall along the front. The low will move northeastward into the Ohio Valley Saturday afternoon with drier air moving into Arkansas.

Again, rainfall is expected overnight Friday into the morning Saturday, clearing out of the state during the late afternoon. There is no threat of severe weather. General thunderstorms may form as the tropical moisture moves northward Saturday morning.

Remember to “turn around, don’t drown” when coming to any roads with standing/collecting water.