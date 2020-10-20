Flags stolen throughout NLR Neighborhood

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Flags have been reportedly stolen in a North Little Rock neighborhood recently.

People in the Park Hill neighborhood said political, American flags and yard signs have gone missing.

One woman caught her flag being taken down on camera.

“You don’t have to agree but you just have to respect that it’s someone else’s opinion, it’s their property and to not touch it,” resident, Joanne Johnson said.

Joanne Johnson said she’s only lived in the Park Hill neighborhood for 10 months but lately she’s had some issues.

“I got a new flag, replaced it and then probably two days after I had replaced it… that one was gone,” Johnson said.

In September she said she noticed her Trump Flag was stolen but her camera wasn’t on to catch the person who took it.

Tuesday, it was different because her Ring door camera recorded it all.

“And sure enough there was a women that came out around 1 am and climbed up one of my poles on the front of the house and took my third flag,” Johnson said.

Johnson said she’s tried a few different things to keep her flags flying high.

“We raised them up higher to make them harder to steal and that one lasted a really long time,” Johnson said. “Until this morning when I woke up and I had a notification on my phone saying there was motion by my front door.”

And on top of her Trump flag being taken, another one was stolen.

“Last week someone came and took my American flag, took it off the pole and threw it on the ground,” Johnson said

“And myself have made contact on four different occasions with separate individuals, attempting to come on the property at 1 in the morning,” nearby resident Jason Crawford said.

Crawford lives just down the street and keeps an eye out for suspicious activity at night. He said he knows 9 people who have had American flags stolen.

“It’s actually a big surprise because this is a close-knit, pretty quiet community up here,” Crawford said.

Meanwhile, Johnson said she hopes someone can catch the person behind the incident. She also has a message for them.

“I see other people all through Park Hill, all across Little Rock displaying what side they’re on and if I agree or disagree it doesn’t bother me, since that’s their personal opinion,” Johnson said. “So when I just kind of wish you would have a little respect for someone else’s thoughts.”

Neighbors said that other political flags and signs have been stolen recently too. We reached out to NLRPD but they said no one has made an official report.