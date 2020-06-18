Five-year-old tells local deputy he wants to be like him when he grows up

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— At a time when law enforcement across the nation is under fire, one little boy in Little Rock is working to thank every officer he sees.

On Tuesday, a five-year-old named Jemarcus, saw a deputy with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at the grocery store. He told him he wanted to be just like him when he grows up.

“For me it was that very rare heart-warming piece that made me feel like I’m in the right profession. Jemarcus comes running up to me and says I want you to know I’m proud of you.” said Deputy Bruce Scott, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott proceeded to show Jemarcus around the car and let the future deputy play with his gear and press the buttons.

“Jemarcus said would you let me get in the front seat and turn on the blue lights? I’m like Jemarcus that’s not my car, that’s your car,” said Scott.

Scott says he hopes the interaction showed Jemarcus the good in law enforcement.

“There are people out there who are supporting us and he sees that not every police officer he has an interaction with is negative,” Scott said.

Scott says this serves as a reminder that though the camera is not always rolling, there is always someone watching.

“We are always being watched and for some reason he felt like what I was doing was right and he wanted to emulate that in his life,” said Scott.

Jemarcus’s mom told us on the phone she has no doubt her son will one day become a police officer and that she is thankful Deputy Scott took time out of his day for Jemarcus.