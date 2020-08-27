Five people arrested in connection to Hot Springs homicide

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police Department arrested five people on Wednesday, August 26, in connection with the death of 20-year-old Christopher Jennings.
Police say Jennings had been reported missing on August 12. His body was found on August 14, in Pope County.
The suspects who were arrested are John Liapia 18, Dakota White 18, Logan Snyder 19, Donald Ritchey 19, and Robert Krah 17. Krah has been charged as an adult.
Police say the charges filed in this case include:
- Manslaughter
- Tampering with Physical Evidence
- Abuse of a Corpse
- Theft by Receiving, Firearm
- Aggravated Assault
- Terroristic Threatening
The suspects were taken to the Garland County Detention Center.