Five people arrested in connection to Hot Springs homicide

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police Department arrested five people on Wednesday, August 26, in connection with the death of 20-year-old Christopher Jennings.

Police say Jennings had been reported missing on August 12. His body was found on August 14, in Pope County.

The suspects who were arrested are John Liapia 18, Dakota White 18, Logan Snyder 19, Donald Ritchey 19, and Robert Krah 17. Krah has been charged as an adult.

John Liapia

Dakota White

Logan Snyder

Donald Ritchy

Robert Krah

Police say the charges filed in this case include:

Manslaughter

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Abuse of a Corpse

Theft by Receiving, Firearm

Aggravated Assault

Terroristic Threatening

The suspects were taken to the Garland County Detention Center.