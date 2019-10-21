Five injuries reported in Poinsett Co. storm; Gas station collapses

TYRONZA, Ark. – Injuries and damage are reported in a northeast Arkansas town from Monday morning storms.

According to a storm report from the National Weather Service Office in Memphis, there were five injuries in Tyronza (Poinsett County) from a possible tornado.

The report shows the storm struck at 5:52 a.m., blowing away houses and businesses at Main St. and Hwy. 118.

Numerous trees and power lines were also reported down and all roads in the town were reported closed.

Two of the five injuries were from the collapse of a Valero gas station and store, the NWS report said.