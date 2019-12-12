Five arrested in gun store burglary in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Saline County Sheriff’s Office Detectives, with the assistance of special agents of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, have arrested five suspects in connection with a burglary that happened at a Saline County firearms dealer.

Early morning on Wednesday, December 11, five suspects broke into the firearms dealer and stole over 40 assorted firearms; including rifles and pistols, with an estimated value of $50,000.

Security camera footage and other evidence located at the store assisted detectives in locating the suspects.

Curtis Carter

Curtis Carter was charged with the following:

Commercial Burglary

Criminal Mischief 1st Deg.

Criminal Trespass

Theft of Property (41 Counts)

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Fleeing

Furnishing Prohibited Articles

Theft by Receiving

Tyson Lopeman

Tyson Lopeman was charged with the following:

Commercial Burglary

Theft of Property (41 Counts)

Criminal Mischief 1st Deg.

Criminal Trespass

In addition to Mr. Carter and Mr. Lopeman, three juveniles are in custody on similar charges.

One juvenile male is still being sought.

Detectives ask that anyone with information about this crime contact them at 501-303-5608. Anonymous information may be left at 501-303-5744.