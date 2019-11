Jerry McKinnis from a recent fishing trip in Wyoming. Photo by James Overstreet – Bassmaster.com

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Jerry McKinnis, former B.A.S.S. co-owner, founder of JM Associates, and a legend in the fishing industry, has died, reports Bassmaster.com.

McKinnis, who was 82, had been in the hospital for six weeks, dealing with an infection that cropped up after a fishing trip in Wyoming, the website states.

