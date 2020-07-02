Fiscal Year 2020 revenue summary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Official General Revenue Forecast was revised up by $240 million to a level of $5.624 billion in Net Available revenue on June 30, 2020.

Results from collections and distributions for FY 2020 reached $5.753 billion or $369.4 million above the forecast of March 23, 2020, and $3.2 million in excess of full funding level for the Revenue Stabilization Act and a surplus as defined by that budget control and allocation process.

The following results are compared to the Official forecast issued on March 23, 2020.

You can find those results below.