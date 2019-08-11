First-year law students help out at Booker T. Washington Elementary School

Today 169 first-year law students from the Bowen School of Law worked tirelessly in the rain and in the halls of the Booker T. Washington Elementary School to bring a splash of color to the campus grounds.



Student volunteers performed minor landscaping and maintenance, painted, and even created a mural.

It brings a motivational environment to welcome kids back to class.

“Public service is one of our key “Core principles” at Bowen and this is a beautiful way for us to share that value with some kids that want their school beautified and we’re excited to be able to do that for them and to encourage them to pursue education.” -Hank Felton, Bowen School of Law

The project kicked off Bowen’s “First-week program”. It introduces incoming students to law school and gets them used to Bowen’s core values of justice, public service, and professionalism.