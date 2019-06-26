First woman appointed Arkansas Game and Fish commissioner

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced the appointment of Anne Marie Doramus of Little Rock to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. She is the first woman appointed to a full term on the commission in the state’s history.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commissioners are appointed to serve 7-year terms. Anne Marie will replace outgoing commissioner Ford Overton and begin her 7-year term in July.

Governor Hutchinson issued the following statement:

“In addition to being a successful businesswoman, Anne Marie has also been a life-long friend and advocate of the outdoors. She is an avid duck hunter and bass angler, but most importantly, she is committed to the conservation of our natural resources. This appointment is significant not only because she is the first woman appointed to a full 7-year term, but she also brings a fresh perspective in terms of what it might take to connect a new generation to the Arkansas outdoors.”

Anne Marie Doramus issued the following statement:

“I have seen firsthand the impact that Game and Fish has on our state, and I am beyond honored to serve as its newest commissioner. Growing up, I was so fortunate to have my father pass on to me a love for the outdoors, and that is what I intend to do in this new role for the next generation. Passing the torch of conservation is essential as we work to uphold the Natural State’s reputation of being a sportsmen’s paradise – not just for the sports involving hooks and bullets, but also for the hikers, bikers, paddlers, bird watchers, and many more. Together, we can bring along the next generation and bridge the gap between current traditions and new ones. The future is bright, and I cannot wait to get started.”

Anne Marie (Hastings) Doramus, graduate of the University of Arkansas, is Vice President of Special Projects and Sales for Arkansas Bolt Company, a fastener distributor and OEM supplier based in Little Rock. Anne Marie currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Arkansas State Fair and Livestock Show and the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation. She is a founding member of the Arkansas Outdoor Society, a group for young adults who are passionate about conservation and outdoors in Arkansas and directly support the mission of the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation and Commission.

She grew up an avid duck hunter and bass angler on her family’s farm in Southeast Arkansas. Her other hobbies include fly fishing, mountain biking, golf, tennis, and working with her retriever, Baron. Anne Marie and her husband, Joe, live in Little Rock.