LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Celebrations for the 47th National EMS Week continued Wednesday as a sea of lights made its way to the Arkansas State Capitol.

First responders turned out for the yearly parade of lights.

The event featured emergency responders from across the Natural State.

It also included the new “Lambulance”, a Lamborghini with a wrap similar to MEMS vehicles, that the owners take to hospitals for children to see.

“National EMS Week is a time where we honor all of our first responders, EMT, Paramedics and those that serve as our front-line health care professionals every day in communities around the state,” said Promeo Ambulance President and CEO.

The celebration continues through Saturday.

On Friday, teams from MEMS and UAMS will come together for a friendly game of dodgeball.