JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Pulaski County Sherriff’s Office said they are responding to a structure fire at the 6000 block of Beverly St. in Jacksonville.

They said first responders are working to extinguish the flames to determine if anyone is inside.

They ask for anyone to please stay clear of the area.