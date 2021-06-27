First responder caravan escorts fallen Pea Ridge officer to Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A caravan of law enforcement vehicles escorted the body of the fallen Pea Ridge officer to Little Rock early Sunday morning.

Law enforcement and many people from across Northwest Arkansas gathered in Bentonville around 7 a.m Sunday morning for a procession in honor of fallen Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple.

They stood by as his body was taken from the Benton County Coroner’s office to the State Crime Lab in Little Rock.

Supporters gather on Sunday, June 27 in honor of fallen Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple. (KNWA)

More than 30 law enforcement vehicles were greeted by Little Rock Fire Crews and Arkansas State police at the Arkansas State Crime lab to honor the arrival of the fallen police officer, Kevin Apple.

Pea Ridge officer Kevin Apple

Officer Apple was killed Saturday while attempting to stop a car that was being pursued by the Rogers Police Department at the gas station.

The car hit the officers’ patrol vehicle and attempted to flee the scene. While fleeing, the driver of the vehicle hit Officer Apple.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the incident involving Officer Apple.

Shawna Cash and Elijah Andazola were arrested and both face several charges including reckless driving and capital murder.