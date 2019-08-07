First NWA medical marijuana dispensary hosts “soft opening” today

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The first medical marijuana dispensary in Northwest Arkansas opens today.

The ReLeaf Center will have a “soft opening” at noon today, and the grand opening will be Friday, Aug. 9.

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission issued final approval on Monday evening, Aug. 5.

“There are a few other steps that have to be implemented before we are ready to open our doors… we will have plenty of products available for patients to achieve their relief so there,” a ReLeaf Facebook post states.