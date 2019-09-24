First drug take-back box in Prairie County works to slow opioid addiction

PRAIRIE COUNTY, Ark. — Braving the storm, the entire senior class of Des Arc High School helped dedicate the counties first drug take-back box outside the Prairie County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’ll help irradiate and eliminate easy access to unused, unneeded prescription drugs,” Hayse Miller with Family Service Agency said during the presentation.

Family Service Agency sponsored the box.

If you’re wondering why these students would care, just ask Jacie Childers.

“I had a friend who became addicted to opioids, she was addicted to pills,” she said.

Sheriff Rick Hickman says opioids are too easy to get and has been trying to help his inmates who are addicted.

“One that I just send to rehab was using 7 different doctors and 14 different pharmacies to get the pills,” he said.

But the addiction starts somewhere, and Sheriff Hickman says it’s often from an injury or easy access from family and friends.

“Everyone has a drawer where they keep their pills. You get some of those drugs, you don’t take them and you leave them in there. The people looking for them are going to get them,” he said.

Instead, 24/7, rain or shine the box is available for secure drop off, that way the drugs stay out of the wrong hands.

“I think people hear about more and more stories about kids, like young kids, being addicted to opioids and I think that this would help if every place had one,” Childers said.

The Arkansas Drug Director said they recently received 40 drug take-back boxes to distribute. Local law enforcement agencies can request them.

If you want a drug take-back box in your community, contact your local law enforcement.