LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first day of school is just days away for several school districts, and teachers and faculty are gearing up for the new school year.

In the Pulaski County Special School District, kids will be back Monday, August 22.

“I’m almost giddy and just kind of crazy on the first day,” said one teacher at Mills Middle School getting ready for the first day.

For Pulaski County Special School District Superintendent Charles McNulty, that first day of school is coming up fast.

“I’ve been in the schools since 6:20 getting our schools ready,” McNulty said Friday.

McNulty said it is not just teachers getting ready for the first day. It takes a village.

“We have an amazing lawn team who does the weed eating, the edging,” McNulty said. “Our academic team is also out and about to make sure our textbooks are available, making sure teachers are ready to go ,and then finally, we also have the support team of the nurses.”

For Sonya Whitfield, who used to be a principal in the district, her preparation for the new year has now changed, because she is now the Deputy Superintendent of Learning Services.

“I spend a lot of time digging through the data to discover our strengths and weaknesses, and then meeting with the team,” she said. “Making sure our curriculum is tight and understood.”

Superintendent McNulty said for more than 100 teachers, this is their first year teaching in the district, so that means more training.

But, during a nationwide teacher shortage, this is a good thing, because it means they do not have to look for many more.

“But, we’re still working and if you’re looking for a job, I think we may have one available for you,” he said.

This work does not end on Friday, before the new school year begins Monday. McNulty said the district will be working through the weekend up until the first day.

Monday, August 22 will not just be the first day for also be the first day for Pulaski County Special School District, kids in other major districts like Little Rock, North Little Rock, Bryant and Conway will also start that same day.