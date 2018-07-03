Fireworks Stand Worker in El Dorado Reminds Customers to Practice Safety First Video

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE) - For 20 years, Shirley Cullins has been working at Dave's Fireworks.

Sales are a little slow right now, but as expected they will soon skyrocket.

"Until the 3rd and 4th they pick up," says Cullins.

Everything from sparklers to massive fireworks can really light up the night and they always make the Fourth of July more memorable, but Cullins says safety should always be your main priority.

"Well, all fireworks are you know. You use the proper precaution," she says.

According to www.fireworksafety.org, there are several steps to take.

Always remember to obey the local law regarding fireworks, read the cautionary labels and performance descriptions first, always have adult supervision, wear safety glasses, and light one at a time.

"And if you will water down your shooting location, an area to shoot your fireworks from then that makes it a whole lot safer," adds Cullins.

Cullins says fireworks can always be fun; it's just a matter of using them correctly.

